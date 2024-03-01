Stop Taking Us For A Ride, Soyinka Sends Strong Message To FG

Professor Wole Soyinka, the winner of the Nobel Prize, has warned President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government that the country is breaking informally amid the economic realities.

Soyinka who spoke on Thursday while delivering his keynote speech at The Punch’s 50th anniversary lecture with the theme “Recovering the Narrative,” pleaded with all branches of government to stop treating the people like idiots.

He, however, challenged the administration to adopt a more populist stance.

He said: “It’s about time leaders stopped taking us for a ride so that the government can come close to the people.

“We don’t want the nation to break, the nation is breaking informally. Let nations die so that humanity may live. I don’t like to use the word restructuring.

“Politicians understand the terms when they are not in office but turn to something else when they assume office.

“It is the same thing with reconstruction, and it is time to look into it because it is not a slogan.”