Stop Taking Nigerians Unity For Granted, Ozekhome Warns

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has asked political leaders not to take Nigerian’s unity for granted.

According to him, the extant Nigeria’s constitution was military document and could not be described as the peoples’ constitution, underscoring the need for a brand new constitution for Nigeria to be subjected to a referendum and be truly called the peoples’ Constitution.

The silk who was speaking at the inauguration of new officials of the International Human Rights Commission, said Nigeria’s unity should not be taken for granted but nurtured, urging the country to enforce constitutional instruments that help to nurture freedom, equity and equity.

“We cannot take our unity for granted. We must nurture unity. It requires nurturing. So there are some constitutional and legal provisions that help to bring freedom, unity and equity. So the various universal instruments provide for equity, freedom and egalitarianism.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe behaviours and virtues that promote unity and keep, adding that the loss of character translates to the loss of everything.

Speaking on the theme, “Unity in Diversity, Embracing Freedom, Equality and Dignity for All”, Prof Ozekhome said in Nigeria, freedom, equity and dignity were more aspirations than realities.

He stated that in spite of Nigeria’s pretentious unity, the country still grappled with the menace of Boko Haram, while the Igbos were demanding secession and the Yorubas Oduduwa republic.

He further said, “Nigeria as a multiple ethnic group with its coat of many colours should have been a blessing” but regretted that 40 years after the first mention of oil subsidy removal, the country still grappled with the issue.

“Oil subsidy removal is still hunting Nigeria. We should try to accommodate one another’s views. Nasarawa has the highest mineral resources, followed by Kaduna, Plateau and others but are we extracting them? We’re busy coming to Abuja to share the national cake. Many want to share the cake but nobody wants to bake it.”

The legal luminary noted that diversity and pluralism among over 300 ethnic groups, cultures and religions which ought to have been a blessing to the country had not only translated to division but has engendered wars in many parts of Africa.

He lamented that Nigeria introduced issues of federal character and unnecessary quota system in our public institutions and admission into he schools which has now accentuated the division leading to mediocrity and inefficiency.

While noting that the country had the capacity to change global narratives, he said, “We are a great country; if we manage our plurality, we will do well, but we are frittering away the resources.

“We are playing politics without ideology. Our politics was described as the politics of Amala by the late Limidi Adedibu, My friend Ayo Fayose says it’s politics of stomach infrastructure, I call it politics of tuwon shinkafa”, he said.

He also said despite 300 ethnic groups and 521 languages in Nigeria, the country was still placed on a tripod – Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa.

Also speaking the Minister of

Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, said he has no reason to discuss issues of ethnicity and religion, having benefited from a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria.

He said during the Maitanasene riot in Bauchi, both Christian and Moslem parents came together to protect their children from attack.

Nentawe noted that Nigeria had a common problem which is the problem with humanity, adding that humanitarian problems required peace.

He noted that President Tinubu while appointing him as a minister said he should give human face to the ongoing reforms and prayed that God helped him in the discharge of his duties.

