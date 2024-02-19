Stop supplies to facilities in Niger Street, Sabon Gari market, NAFDAC –PCN to drug manufacturers, importers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), has directed manufacturers and importers to cease drug supplies to facilities in Niger street and Sabon Gari market, Kano outside the Coordinated Wholesale Centre at Dangwauro, Kano State.

Giving the order in a joint press statement, the duo recalled a last judgment delivered by the court of appeal ordering Kano medicine dealers to vacate Niger Street/Sabon Gari market. The statement reads in parts: “Please recall the last judgment delivered by the court of Appeal ordering Kano medicine dealers to vacate Niger Street/ Sabon gari market and to relocate to the Coordinated Wholesale Centre at Dang wauro, Kano.

“NAFDAC and PCN hereby warn manufacturers, importers, Company representatives, and all distributors to from this very moment cease supplying, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other regulated medical products to facilities or companies in Niger Street, Sabon Gari market, or elsewhere outside the coordinated wholesale Centre in Dangwauro, Kano state.