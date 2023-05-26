Stop Stealing Public Funds, Kwankwaso Tells Politicians

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential poll Musa Kwankwaso has advised politicians to empower the people and stop stealing public funds. He gave the advice during the inaugural lecture of the Niger State Governor-elect Mohammed Bago in Minna yesterday.

The former Kano State governor said: “Money is not everything the inten- tion should be basically to improve the lives of the needy and downtrodden. He said: “You must shun stealing and siphoning public funds. All you need to do is to empower the people and provide genuine governance.

“You must invest heavily in education and security for the betterment of your people or you would regret it in the future.