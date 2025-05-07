Stop Smear Campaign Against Akpabio, CSOs Warn Natasha

Share

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan targeting Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Two Civil Society Organizations, Civil Rights Africa and the League of Democracy Defenders, have issued a stern warning to, cautioning her against what they describe as a “campaign of calumny and malicious falsehood”

The groups condemned recent allegations of sexual harassment leveled by the senator against Akpabio, labeling them as baseless fabrications intended to incite public anger and undermine the Senate’s leadership.

In a joint statement signed by Ikemefuna Richard of Civil Rights Africa and Rabiu Mohammed, National Secretary of the League of Democracy Defenders, the CSOs clarified that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from Senate proceedings was a disciplinary measure in accordance with the Nigerian Senate’s rules and ethics.

They attributed her suspension to sustained misconduct, unruly behavior, and disruptive actions that threatened the integrity of the Red Chamber.

The statement criticized the senator for resorting to public allegations rather than seeking redress through internal Senate procedures.

“Senator Natasha’s allegations of sexual harassment are malicious fabrications aimed at embarrassing the National Assembly and diverting attention from her misconduct,” the groups asserted.

They further alleged that her actions are part of a broader conspiracy involving a former presidential candidate and a high-ranking northern political figure, reportedly funding her media campaigns to destabilize the Senate’s leadership and disrupt its synergy with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The CSOs described Akpabio as a stabilizing force in the Senate, elected by an overwhelming majority of senators across party lines.

“No amount of propaganda, intimidation, or external manipulation can upturn this democratic mandate,” they stated, warning those behind the alleged smear campaign to desist or face public exposure.

The groups also opposed any move to establish a panel to investigate Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations, arguing that claims of sexual harassment and attempted assassination are serious legal and security matters that should be addressed in court, not through internal deliberations.

“We condemn any attempt to give Senator Natasha a soft landing. She must prove her allegations in a court of law,” the statement read, emphasizing the need for accountability to maintain public confidence.

The CSOs urged the public, international observers, and democracy advocates to disregard what they called “malicious narratives” propagated by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and her sponsors.

They reaffirmed their support for Akpabio, describing him as a visionary leader whose leadership will not be derailed by such tactics.

The statement concluded with a call for unity in defending the Senate’s integrity and ensuring that governance remains focused on serving the Nigerian people.

