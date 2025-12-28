Stop Seeing Offa As Cemetery; Don’t Die Abroad, Monarch Tells Indigenes

The Olofa of Offa kingdom in Kwara State, HRM, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye 11, has appealed to Offa sons and daughters at home and abroad to stop seeing and considering the ancient city as a cemetery only to be buried in after death.

In a statement released by his media office on the celebration of the 2025 Ijakadi Festival in the town, Oba Gbadamosi said that the community needs the support of all and sundry to further its growth.

He said: “I want my people to always attend the annual event with a possessed grace and flamboyance. “We want to see you at home while you are alive.

Offa is not a cemetery they bring you for burial, please come home from anywhere you are, come and identify with your community,” he said.

Olofa, however, described this year’s celebration as more beautiful than last year’s, seeking the government’s support for the yearly event as well as urged Offa indigenes at home and in the diaspora to regard the annual event as a must attend.

It was added in the statement that a cross-section of stakeholders agreed on the importance of culture to foreign earnings and economic development.

According to the statement, “Olofa said further at the annual Ijakadi festival organised by Offa Descendants Union (ODU) that if cultural heritage and traditions are well moulded and carefully remodeled could be another source of income for the state and federal governments.