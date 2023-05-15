Stop Ridiculing My Throne, Obong Of Calabar Tells Subjects

After surviving series of attempts to remove him as the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has warned his subjects to stop engaging his throne with disdain.

The monarch regretted that some prominent sons from Efik kingdom who vied for the throne, but could not get it have since resorted to blackmailing him over the throne given to him by his ancestors.

The treaty king spoke at when newsmen from the Nigerian Union of Journalists engaged him on the recent Supreme court judgment where he was re-selected and crowned as the Obong.

Obong said: “This throne has been there for so many centuries and it is not something to toy with. But, unfortunately, it is not the people outside that are trying to ridicule the throne; it is a few sons and daughters of this kingdom who are doing this. But we will continue to defend our revered ancient throne.”