Nigerian entrepreneur and mother of Davido’s first child, Sophia Momodu, has appealed to the public to stop identifying her as the music star’s wife, stressing that such references are inaccurate and disrespectful.

In a recent video shared on her Snapchat page, Momodu expressed frustration over the continued use of the title despite her no longer being in a relationship with the award-winning artiste.

She explained that while she and Davido share a child, they are no longer together and have both moved on with their lives.

According to her, the repeated labelling has become uncomfortable and unnecessary, especially given that Davido is now married.

She urged fans and social media users to respect boundaries and acknowledge the reality of the situation.

Recalling a recent encounter, Momodu revealed that a content creator once approached her and referred to her as “mama Imade, OBO’s wife,” a comment she said left her stunned.

She stressed that such remarks are misleading and dismissive of her personal identity.

“I’m not his wife,” she said firmly. “Let’s respect people’s marriages and choices. If people have moved on, allow them to move on in peace. I’ve moved on, and I want to be allowed to live my life peacefully.”

Momodu also emphasised her desire to be recognised for who she is beyond her past relationship, noting that she is focused on her personal growth, career, and raising her daughter.

Her statement has since sparked conversations online, with many supporters applauding her for speaking up and calling for greater respect for personal boundaries and individual identities.