Stop Pull-Down Syndrome, Ex-Agitators Tell Niger Deltans

Ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region and other critical stakeholders have called on residents to put an end to what they described as a “pull-down syndrome,” warning that the ongoing smear campaign against the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, would only set the region back.

The appeal was made at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Port Harcourt, where participants urged traditional rulers and political leaders to rally around Ogbuku and shield him from what they described as a calculated plot to undermine his achievements.

Speaking after the meeting, the Pioneer National Secretary of First Phase Ex-Agitators and Spokesman of the Critical Ex-Agitators Stakeholders Coalition in the Niger Delta (CESCND), Nature Dumale Kiegha, said it was time for the region to stop waging war against itself, stressing that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

According to him, Ogbuku remains the only NDDC Managing Director in the commission’s history who has institutionalized a needs assessment process before embarking on projects.

Kiegha cited the Light Up Niger Delta Project as a landmark initiative under Ogbuku’s leadership that has directly benefited people in rural communities, reducing cultism, kidnapping, and other criminal activities through improved access to electricity.

He commended Ogbuku for his focus and resilience amid unprovoked attacks, urging Niger Delta stakeholders to support visionary leadership rather than tear it down out of envy or partisanship.

“We cannot continue to live our lives with the pull-down syndrome. We cannot keep fighting ourselves and expect meaningful development,” Kiegha said.

“Dr. Ogbuku has shown transparency and commitment. Payments are made as and when due, projects are people-oriented, and the NDDC has never been this responsive. We should be proud of this progress.”

He disclosed that in the third quarter of 2024 alone, the NDDC under Ogbuku completed 311 projects across the nine Niger Delta states, including roads, bridges, housing facilities, renewable energy, water supply, and electricity projects.

Kiegha also highlighted other ongoing initiatives such as Project HOPE, aimed at engaging youths in productive ventures; the revival of the NDDC scholarship scheme; and a massive agricultural programme to transform the region into a food hub.

He further praised Ogbuku for ensuring that every Niger Delta state now has a befitting NDDC office to enhance efficiency and community engagement, a feat he said was unprecedented.

“For the first time, every state in the region has a modern NDDC office. This is historic,” Kiegha said. “Those trying to discredit him are only serving the enemies of the Niger Delta who thrive on division.”

He appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard mischief makers bent on destabilizing the NDDC and the region for selfish gains.

“Mr. President, thank you for the support you have given to our brother, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku,” Kiegha added. “He has changed the narrative at the NDDC, and we urge you to continue supporting him so he can sustain this positive transformation.”