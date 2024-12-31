Share

Famous Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, has warned cinemas to stop the habit of promoting one movie above the other.

According to him, he noticed the trend when he went to the cinema for a meet and greet for Toyin Abraham’s recently released movie, ‘Alakada Bad and Bougie’.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star expressed frustrations at the recent trend, noting that it has gotten to the point that some cinema staff wear the T-shirt of one film, remove the media cards of some films from their counters, replacing them with others.

He also stated that in some cinemas, the staff lobby people into watching certain movies, assuring them that it is better than their intended choice, and many others.

Femi Branch maintained that cinemas have no business telling people what to watch, warning the cinemas to desist, stating that it causes a division in the industry.

Speaking further, he appealed for an even playing field for producers.

