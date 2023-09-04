Stop Posting Corps Members To Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi – Shinkafi Urges NYSC

Sani Shinkafi, a former candidate for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to stop sending corp members to those states where there are security concerns.

The call is coming two weeks after eight NYSC Corps members were abducted along a highway in Zamfara State by armed bandits.

Speaking on Channels Television, Shinkafi said, “I’m calling on the leadership of NYSC to stop posting youth corps members to Sokoto, Kebbi, (and) even Zamfara.”

The APC chieftain condemned the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal for refusing to engage in a “peace dialogue” with repentant bandits.

READ ALSO:

He claimed that the decision reached by the administration of Lawal’s predecessor, Bello Matawalle, to dialogue with the terrorists helped in securing the release of abductees in Zamfara.

Shinkafi further stated, “If this type of situation happens, we used to reach out to these repented bandits and these repented bandits would work with security agencies to either rescue them (victims) or collect them from their captors without paying any ransom.

“But this administration, I am telling you, many people were killed, many people were kidnapped. More than 2,000 people were killed and kidnapped. No place in the 14 local governments of Zamfara is safe.”