Stop Politicizing Security Issues, Aliyu Warns Critics

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has cautioned critics and public affairs commentators against politicizing security matters, stressing that such actions are detrimental to the peace and stability of the state.

Governor Aliyu issued this warning in Silame Local Government Area of the state while concluding the first round of condolence visits to communities affected by recent bandit attacks.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media and Publicity, Government House Sokoto, further stated that the government will no longer condone situations where individuals hide under the guise of criticism or public commentary to undermine efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace in the state.

The governor reaffirmed that both the state government and security agencies are working tirelessly to strengthen security, noting that these efforts are gradually yielding positive results.

“Security issues are very sensitive and fragile and therefore must be handled with utmost care,” Aliyu stated.

Aliyu also expressed concern over the activities of some rural residents who serve as informants to bandits, thereby aiding insecurity in their communities.

He revealed that a bill will soon be presented before the State Assembly to prescribe stiff penalties for anyone found guilty of aiding banditry.

He called on all citizens to support the government’s security initiatives by providing credible information to law enforcement agencies, emphasising that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility requiring everyone’s active participation.

Governor Aliyu further disclosed that his administration has provided necessary logistics and support to security agencies to enhance their operations, assuring that the government will not relent in sustaining such support.

During the visit to Silame Local Government, families of the thirty-three victims killed in the recent bandit attack received N2 million and five bags of rice each. In total, N66 million and 165 bags of rice were distributed to affected families in the area.