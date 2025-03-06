Stop Police From Harassing Me, Pharmacist Tells Court

Share

A pharmacist and industrialist, Kenechukwu Onyebuchi Igwagu, has cried to the court to save him from police harassment and an attempt to close down his factory at Emene Industrial Layout Enugu.

Igwagu who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rugal Pharmaceutical Limited, made this passionate appeal in an affidavit he deposed in support of a preliminary objection filed by his lawyers at the Federal High Court Enugu, asking the court to strike out/decline jurisdiction in a charge contemptuously initiated against him by the Inspector General of Police.

The aggrieved company chief regretted that the police initiated the two-count charge of obtaining by false pretense, advanced free fraud, intent to defraud and criminal breach of trust against him, notwithstanding the pendency of a suit he filed, seeking for orders to restrain his invitation, intimidation, harassment, arrest and filing of any charge against him by the defendants.

The 1st to 7th defendants in the said Suit No. FHC/EN/CS/120/2024 are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Inspector general of Police (IGP), the Nigerian Police Force, the Inspector General of Poilce, C.I.D Annex Enugu, Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, JENDIV Pharmacy Limited and Pharmacist Mrs. Ngozi Gloria Onyeka.

Narrating further, Igwagu stated that the 2nd to 3rd respondents, now complainants in Charge No. FHC/EN/CR/149/2024 were aware of the pendency of the civil suit in which he sought three injunctive orders against them and other defendants, and upon becoming aware of the suit and the motion for interlocutory injunction filed on 4/7/2024-Exhibit A-, took steps in the pending suit and filed a joint defendants Statement of Defence on October 4, 2024, marked as Exhibit C.

According to the industrialist, the 2nd to 3rd defendants also took further steps in the pending action by filing a counter affidavit, which he marked as Exhibit D.

The pharmacist lamented that notwithstanding the pendency of the suit between the parties, praying for injunctive orders to restrain the defendants in respect of a contract between him and the 6th defendant (Ngozi Onyeka), the 2nd to 3rd defendants in disobedience to the due process of the law and in contempt of the court, went ahead to file the charge against him on August 6, 2024.

He said: “The 2nd to 5th respondents notwithstanding joining issues with the plaintiffs in the pending suit, failed to stay action, pending the determination of the civil suit; contemptuously in bad faith proceeded without due process of law instituted Charge No. FHC/EN/CR/149/2024, against the plaintiffs. Applicants on 6th of August, 2024.

“Whereas in the Suit No. FHC/EN/CS/120/2024 a Defendant (The Inspector General of Police) is aware of a pending suit by virtue of service on him of court processes but failed to stay action in Charge No. FHC/EN/CR/149/2024, pending determination of Suit No. FHC/EN/CS/120/2024, (as the 2nd to 5th defendants did in this case), the best option for the plaintiffs/applicants is to initiate contempt proceeding against the 2nd to 5th defendants.”

The pharmacist maintained that the initiation of the Charge against him, signed by one C.C. Ugwu Esq., of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force C.I.D annex Enugu, after becoming aware of the pendency of the civil litigation, constitutes an abuse of court process.

According to him, the court’s power is derived from the constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, and the court should jealously and tenaciously guard the same.

“A Court of law cannot close its eyes to the infringement of the constitution. It is the primary custodian of the constitution, and if any arm of government, including the court itself, acts unconstitutionally, the court has the inherent power under Section 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to intervene.

“Once the court is seized of a matter as in Suit No. FHC/EN/CS/120/2024, filed on 4/7/2024. No party has a right to take the law into its own hands. The essence of the rule of law is that it should never operate under the rule of force or fear. No one (including the government) is entitled to take the law into his hands.

“The phrase ‘contempt of court’ does not in the least describe the true nature of the class of offence with which we are here concerned. The offence consists of interfering with the administration of the law, and impeding and perverting the course of justice.”

The industrialist noted that the Supreme Court held that an accused person needs not to be present in court where there is a challenge of the competence of the proceedings, adding that in the instant case, they were challenging the institution of the charge and hence, were not obliged to be present before plea is taken as stated by the rules of court in real criminal proceedings.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

