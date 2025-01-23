Stop Playing Politics With Workers Welfare, Abia Govt Warns Jusun

Share

The Abia State Government has urged the state’s judiciary union leaders to end their strike, which had resulted in fresh protests and prayers in Umuahia on Wednesday.

The Abia Information Commissioner, Mr Okay Kalu, made the appeal while responding to questions by newsmen on the protests. He expressed shock that such a protest was happening when the parties were still negotiating.

JUSUN had, in November 2024, embarked on an industrial action to protest unpaid salaries and entitlements by the state government.

The strike which began on November 1 was called off on November 11 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by JUSUN and the Abia State Government.

Another strike began on January 2 due to alleged government’s failure to implement the MoU. This action was later called off following the release of N310 million to the union by the state government.

The union, however, resumed its strike on January 22, insisting that the N310 million released so far was a far cry from N900 million contained in the official Audited Wage Bill document for Judiciary workers, approved by Governor Alex Otti himself.

