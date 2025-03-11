Stop Playing Politics With Security Issues, Oluyole LG Chairman Tells Rep Member

Share

The Chairman of the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, Akeem Olatunji, has cautioned the Federal lawmaker representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Tolulope Sadipe, against playing politics with security issues, particularly the sensitive matters of herders and farmers.

Olatunji issued this warning in response to Sadipe’s recent comments on security situation in Ogunmakin area of Oluyole Local Government, which he described as “Capable of creating ethnic tension and frustrating efforts of security agencies” in the area.

Speaking shortly after an expanded Security Council meeting held at his LG Secretariat Office at Idi-Ayunre with heads of security agencies, community leaders, representatives of farmers and herders in the area, as well as, other key security stakeholders, Olatunji disclosed that the video the lawmaker was reacting to was recorded in 2023 and the issue has since been resolved.

The meeting reviewed recent security developments and reinforced strategies to address emerging threats.

The security agencies in attendance, including the police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Immigration, DSS, Amotekun Corps, and local vigilante, reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the area and urged residents to remain vigilant.

While addressing the issue of farmers herders clash, Olatunji noted that nobody should overstretch the patience of the people of the council area hinting that Oluyole LG would not hesitate to activate all necessary anti open grazing laws of the state to apprehend and prosecute anybody found violating it as the rule of law which is already in full effect in the state would take its full course on anybody culpable of openly grazing with their cattle.

Olatunji further assured the public that security challenges were being tackled proactively and urged residents and citizens to report suspicious activities rather than spread panic or false narratives to suit certain political interests at the detriment of the people.

Lamenting what was described as mischievous and malicious politicking, Olatunji said proponents of ‘dirty’ politics in the state and their sponsors recently recycled a similar old video footage of Soka saga before the state Police command nipped the situation in the bud.

Speaking further, Olatunji accused Sadipe of paying lip service to the well-being of the people she represents at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, stressing that the lawmaker has long been out of touch with realities at the grassroots.

He maintained that Sadipe has not returned to Oluyole federal constituency since she returned to Abuja after 2023 election and therefore, could not have a grasp of the security transformation and the realities of public peace that have characterized the area.

