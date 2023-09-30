Stop Playing Politics With Our Lives, CNG Warn FG, Zamfara Govt

Following the abduction of some university students of Zamfara State, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the Federal Government as well as the state government to avoid meddling in the daily affairs of the residents of the state.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the State Governor, Dauda Lawal had accused the Federal Government of undermining the state’s ongoing war against banditry by engaging with criminals in secret.

In a statement released through his spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, Governor Lawal said a team purportedly sent by several Federal Government agencies had been in contact with bandit groups in Zamfara.

However, the Minister of Information while debunking the allegation accused the Zamfara Governor of politicising security issues in the state.

In response to the minister’s remarks, Governor Dauda stated that his administration had concrete proof of the Federal government’s covert negotiations with bandits.

The governor also highlighted the areas of the state in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun Haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege where such negotiations with bandits had taken place.

Reacting to the back and forth, CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman told Vanguard that the blame game between the federal and Zamfara governments was unwarranted.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the Federal University of Gusau students’ abduction has made the security situation in Zamfara even more worrisome and confused the local population.

In order to stop the unrest in the North West state, the CNG spokesman urged both the Federal and Zamfara State governments to display restraint.

He said, “We condemn the recent security breach that shook the Gusau University campus. Adequate security measures must be put in place to safeguard these institutions, and the necessary resources must be allocated to ensure their effectiveness.

“Government must also work to provide students with the assurance of their safety by creating an environment conducive to learning.

“The ongoing instability in the state has led to numerous challenges, including threats from insurgent groups, terrorist attacks, and communal clashes. It is disheartening to see that instead of working collaboratively to address the security issues, both sides have resorted to pointing fingers at each other.

“This blame game only serves to distract from finding effective solutions and undermines the trust and confidence that the people of Zamfara State desperately need from their leaders.

“It is, therefore, crucial to understand that the security challenges in Zamfara State require a unified and coordinated effort from both the Federal Government and the Zamfara State government.

“We, therefore, sound a loud clarion call on the Federal and the Zamfara State governments to exercise restraint and the maturity expected in leaders in order to face the security challenges head-on and ensure the safe return of the abducted students.”

The CNG spokesman also requested effective cooperation among the government, security organisations, and key stakeholders in creating and putting into action plans to end the state’s sense of fear.

He added: “We call on the government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to collaborate effectively in developing and implementing strategies that will bring an end to this cycle of violence. It is imperative to prioritize the protection of lives and property, ensuring that our citizens can go about their daily lives without fear and apprehension.

“It is, therefore, necessary for the Zamfara state government to work closely with federal agencies responsible for security matters, such as the Police, Military, and Intelligence Agencies.

“All stakeholders should prioritize the overall safety and well-being of the people of Zamfara State above any political differences. We call on the Federal Government to ensure the involvement of the state governments concerned and relevant stakeholders in the formation of policies that concern security.

“It is only through this synergy we can have an informed policy direction for enduring security in Zamfara and the entire Northern region.”