Stop Planned Electricity Tariff Hike, Reps Tell FG

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to suspend the planned increment in electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The decision was taken after the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano).

Presenting the motion at the plenary, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Madaki informed that recently, Distribution Companies (DISCOS) had alerted customers of a planned electricity tariff hike hinged on the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO). He submitted that “The House also notes that the circular issued by DISCOS stated that effective July 1, 2023, there would be an upward review of the electricity tariff influenced by fluctuating rates.

“The House is aware that under the MYTO, 2022 guidelines, the previous exchange rate of N441/$1 may be revised to approximately N750/$1 which would have an impact on the tariffs associated with electricity consumption.

“The House is also aware that under the planned hike, consumers within ‘B’ and ‘C’ with supply hours ranging from 12–16 hours per day will pay N100 per KWh, while Bands ‘A’ with 20 hours and above and ‘B’ with 16–20 hours, would experience comparatively higher tariffs, that is, for customers with a prepaid metre, whereas, for those on post-rand (estimated) billing, a significant increment is expected to be higher.

“The House is concerned about the widespread apprehension in the country over the planned introduction of a new electricity tariff regime by the Distribution Companies (DISCOS).” Continuing, Madaki said: “The House believes that it is most inappropriate and insensitive to come up with a price increase of such magnitude at this time when many Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the increase in petrol prices.” The motion was adopted and the House Committee on Power was mandated to interface with NERC when constituted to work out an acceptable formula.