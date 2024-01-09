Stop pharmaceutical firms from leaving, ex-ANAN boss tells FG

Former Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) President Samuel Nzekwe has appealed to the Federal Government to create a conducive environment for the pharmaceutical industry to thrive.

Nzekwe appealed on Monday in Ota, Ogun, while speaking on a report that pharmaceutical companies are leaving the country in droves. He urged the Federal Government to critically examine the industry and address its challenges.

The ex-ANAN chief identified naira devaluation as one of the factors responsible for the exodus of pharmaceutical companies from the country. He said the immediate effect of the exodus is the astronomical increase in the prices of drugs and sometimes their non-availability.

“The Federal Government needs to look at some of these critical areas, especially the pharmaceutical industry. “Nigerians are finding it difficult to access healthcare and necessary drugs for their existence,’’ he said.