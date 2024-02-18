Stop Parading Yourself As NNPP National Secretary, PRO Warns Oginni

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State has called on the former State Chairman of the party, Mr Olaposi Sunday Oginni, to stop parading himself as the National Secretary of the party, saying he is no longer a member of the party.

In a press release signed by the State Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the party, Comrade Omokehinde Olayemi Olowu made available to New Telegraph on Sunday, the party accused the former Chairman of impersonating the office of the National Secretary of the party by parading himself as the National Secretary.

He called on the public not to fall for Oginni’s fraudulent claim that he is the National Secretary of the party, saying he has ceased to be a member of the NNPP, and that the party’s legitimate national secretary remains General Dipo Olayokun.

The PRO explained that Oginni was expelled from the party for gross political misconduct having been caught selling the party’s ideas to opposition parties.

He added that Oginni’s arrest on June 6, 2023, over allegations of financial misappropriation and fraud, further discredits his standing within the party, and that his expulsion from the party has not been reversed by the National Working Committee.

Olowu pointed out that Oginni’s recent arrest over allegations of financial misappropriation, fraud, and money laundering, has removed him from the position of credibility from members of the society in general.

He therefore called the attention of the public to an earlier statement by the NNPP South West PRO, Kilamuwaye Badmus, who had warned against giving media attention to Oginni, citing his expulsion from the party and accusations of impersonation as reasons for the caution.