Stop NFF From Appealing FIFA’s Verdict, Toro Tells FG

A former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ahmed Sani Toro, has advised the Federal Government to stop the federation from going ahead with its planned appeal to FIFA over the dismissed petition on player eligibility involving the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Toro said the planned appeal would not produce any positive result for Nigeria, describing it as a waste of time. The issue followed the final of the CAF World Cup playoff, where DR Congo defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4–3 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in regulation time in Morocco.

After the match, the NFF submitted a complaint to FIFA, claiming that DR Congo used players whose citizenship status was not properly regularised.

The federation also alleged that FIFA was misled during the registration process of the players. Although FIFA did not release a detailed public explanation, it later confirmed DR Congo as Africa’s representative for the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff in Mexico, a decision seen as a clear rejection of Nigeria’s petition.

The NFF said it disagreed with FIFA’s decision and would proceed with an appeal, expressing confidence that the outcome could still favour Nigeria.

But Toro disagreed with that position, warning that the appeal has no real chance of success. “The NFF should stop playing on our intelligence,” he told BSN Sports.

He referred to a similar situation in 1996 involving Nigerian goalkeeper Abiodun Baruwa before the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. At the time, Zimbabwe questioned Baruwa’s eligibility over alleged age falsification.