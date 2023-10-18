Stop Misleading Public With Spurious Propaganda Over Appeal Filed, Gov Sule Tells PDP

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state has cautioned the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to stop public propaganda to mislead the public over the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the court of appeal against the split judgment of the tribunal that nullified his election.

Addressing a news conference yesterday in Lafia, the chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC in Nasarawa state, Aliyu Bello, said it has become imperative to respond to misinterpretation and misgivings by the opposition over the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the court of appeal.

He said that it was no longer news that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was gifted Father Christmas in a split decision led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi which accordingly to him, remained the most controverted judgment in the history of governorship election petition tribunals.

According to him, since the split judgment, the opposition party and its supporters in the state have embarked on spurious propaganda and misinterpretation of the judicial process capable of threatening the peace of the peace-loving state.

The chairman said that it was high time for the opposition party in the state to melodown its desperate agitation to take over power by being decent in her comments and utterances capable of heating the political atmosphere in the state.

Bello said “Let me state here that Nasarawa is a peaceful state, inhabited by peaceful and peace-loving people. The citizens are committed to pursuing peace irrespective of the lineages, language, and religion they have chosen to practice as no one can claim superiority over another. It is against this background that we have decided to respond to their varied misgivings and misrepresentation of facts in relation to the appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi A Sule at the Court of Appeal, falsehood, and propaganda by proxies, mindless threats, and divisiveness as being incited by their supporters of the opposition PDP”

” It is no longer news that the People’s Democratic party PDP and its candidate were gifted a father Christmas judgment in a split decision by the Hon Justice Ezekiel Ajaiyi’s led panel which has remained the most controverted judgment in the history of Governorship Election petition Tribunals”

“Although, we have since moved on, taking solace in the fact that the Appeal Court shall review and reverse the judgment in favor of our party on the merit of facts and law”

He maintained that Governor Abdullahi Sule has refused to be distracted dispute the provocative utterances of the opposition and has continued to break fallow grounds in opening opportunities for the good of the state

While calling on the opposition party to join hands with the present administration in the state to develop the state, the chairman expressed optimism that the party and the governor would come out successful at the court of appeal.