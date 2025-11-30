Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has urged security agencies to intensify operations against bandits terrorising villages in Tsanyawa and Shanono LGAs of Kano State.

Reacting to Saturday night’s attack in Yankamaye village, Tsanyawa LGA, where a woman was killed and three persons kidnapped Senator Barau condemned the repeated incursions by criminals fleeing military operations in neighbouring states.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau tasked security agencies to “take the fight to the criminals,” stressing that a similar attack in Biresawa village days earlier underscores the urgency.

“We will not allow marauding criminals to destabilise our communities. This incursion must stop forthwith. The security of our people is paramount, and no stone will be left unturned,” he said.