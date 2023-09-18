Stop Making Nude Videos Of Yourselves – Anambra Commissioner Warns Ladies

Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, has encouraged women to refrain from creating explicit videos of themselves.

The Commissioner who gave the advice over the weekend urged them to reject requests from their partners who demand nude videos as proof of their affection.

This is coming after a suspect identified as Chinedu Ezeudu, was caught selling a nude video of a woman he discovered on a lost memory card on social media.

“Men, women and youths in general should resist the urge to make their own nude videos.

“Despite how careful one is with his/her privacy, certain things should not be taken for granted, especially making such videos.

“I call on adults to rather enjoy themselves when they want to than make videos of themselves naked, which may get into the wrong hands.

“I remind everyone that the present Soludo administration abhors crime and criminal activities and my ministry is ready to tackle such crime to the barest minimum.”