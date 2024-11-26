Stop Labelling Female Politicians As Promiscuous, LP W’Leader Warns Nigerians

Share

The National Women Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Dudu Manuga has strongly condemned the level of cyberstalking and intimidation meted out on some politically driven women.

Speaking on Tuesday in commemoration of the 2024 International Day for the ‘Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls in Abuja’, Manuga warned Nigerians against labelling female politicians as prostitutes.

She, however, urged women in politics not to be intimidated by emotional and psychological violence perpetrated against them by their male counterparts.

She said, “Today, we are commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls. Secondly, it is the beginning of what we call the Orange Campaign, which is the 16-day activity against gender-based violence.

“Violence against women is something that is so prevalent these days. It is not just down to the issue of rape and sexual assault. There is the problem of harassment, intimidation and all kinds of things that also happen in the office environment.

“Again, violence is what women in politics, like us experience at different levels. It is so bad that sometimes when you attempt to buy forms in your constituency, it is not unusual to hear things like ‘Don’t go there.

“It is a position for a man.’ That alone is emotional and psychological violence because it puts you in a state of mind where you become perpetually worried.

“Some of our women also face cyber stalking and intimidation from those who should know better in cyberspace. There are certain people who still regard women in politics as prostitutes. It has become a common narrative in this country

“Some perceived female politicians as loose and promiscuous women. But it is not true. There are times we are even attacked directly in the political arena during heated debates and they then end it with ‘Who are you? You people are just prostitutes.”

