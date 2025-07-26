Stop Kissing Babies To Prevent Hepatitis B Transmission – Bakarey

An Associate Professor of Virology at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr. Adeleye Bakarey, has advised nursing mothers to desist from kissing their babies as an expression of love, warning that such acts can facilitate the transmission of the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV).

Bakarey, who is with the Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, gave the warning during a health awareness programme at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Aperin, Ibadan, held in commemoration of the Nigerian Baptist Convention 2025 Health Week.

In his lecture titled “Hepatitis B Virus: Its Markers of Infection, What You Need to Know, Prevention and Control Measures,” the virologist stressed that HBV is a major global health threat responsible for severe liver conditions such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

He warned that nursing mothers, particularly those unaware of their HBV status, risk transmitting the virus to their babies through kisses, sweat contact, or by sharing personal items such as towels and toothbrushes among children. “Mothers should avoid kissing their babies or letting sweat from their body or face drop on the baby. Sharing personal hygiene items among children should also be discouraged,” he advised.

Dr. Bakarey lamented the rising cases of liver damage linked to lifestyle choices, including drug abuse, alcohol consumption, exposure to harmful chemicals, and smoking. These, he noted, can lead to irreversible liver damage and even death.

Describing hepatitis as liver inflammation that can be caused by viruses, drugs, alcohol, chemicals, autoimmune reactions, or genetic disorders, Bakarey outlined the eight types of hepatitis viruses — from A to H — with Hepatitis B identified as the most common and serious type globally.

He explained that HBV is transmitted through infected blood and bodily fluids, including via unprotected sex, shared needles, blood transfusions, and from infected mothers to their babies at birth.

To prevent infection, Bakarey recommended vaccination, safe sex practices, avoiding the sharing of sharp objects or needles, and maintaining proper hygiene.

On treatment and management, the virologist said early detection is critical. “The focus should be on slowing viral replication, preventing disease progression, and reducing the risk of complications. Treatments may include antiviral medications, hydration, and in some cases, injections. Once any pain is felt in the lower abdomen, medical attention should be sought immediately,” he added.