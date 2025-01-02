Stop Killings In S’east Now, Anglican Bishop Tells FG, Govs

Share

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Samuel Ike, has urged South East governors and the Federal Government to take deliberate steps in the new year to stop the incessant killings and kidnapping ravaging the zone.

Ike made the call in a New Year message he issued yesterday in Enugu with the title ‘Another Year is Dawning’. According to him, this year, the South East should not allow a continuation of the brazen killing and kidnapping of residents each week

. The bishop stated that 2025 is coming with a wake-up call for the South-East governors to tackle insecurity consciously. He said:

“These latest killings and kidnapping in the zone are a wake-up call for the governors as well as the joint security and armed forces to act up to their basic responsibility of protection of life and property of the citizens.”

