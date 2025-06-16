New Telegraph

June 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stop Issuing Threats…

Stop Issuing Threats Against Tinubu, Maharaj Ji Warns Baba-Ahmed

Satguru Maharaj Ji has warned a former spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, to stop issuing threats targeted at President Bola Tinubu, saying “there is a very big difference between President Bola Tinubu and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Referring to some recent accusations against President Tinubu by Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Maharaj Ji said: “He is at liberty to be infantile at his age, but not to the extent of spitting at the President of Nigeria.”

In a statement he issued and made available to New Telegraph, Maharaj Ji said that his “shameless public display of lack of common sense and decorum like a spoilt child was deplorable after President Tinubu had given Hakeem an appointment, which he dumped and went to town claiming and accusing all sorts against Mr President.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Obi Slams Tinubu For Not Visiting Benue Amid Killings
Read Next

ECOWAS Brown Card: Reps Back Smooth Regional Integration
Share
Copy Link
×