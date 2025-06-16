Stop Issuing Threats Against Tinubu, Maharaj Ji Warns Baba-Ahmed

Share

Satguru Maharaj Ji has warned a former spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, to stop issuing threats targeted at President Bola Tinubu, saying “there is a very big difference between President Bola Tinubu and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Referring to some recent accusations against President Tinubu by Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Maharaj Ji said: “He is at liberty to be infantile at his age, but not to the extent of spitting at the President of Nigeria.”

In a statement he issued and made available to New Telegraph, Maharaj Ji said that his “shameless public display of lack of common sense and decorum like a spoilt child was deplorable after President Tinubu had given Hakeem an appointment, which he dumped and went to town claiming and accusing all sorts against Mr President.”

