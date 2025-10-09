Stop inciting FG against Abia, LP Caucus Tells Deputy Speaker

The Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives Caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday told Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu to stop inciting the Federal Government against Abia State.

Instead, the group urged Kalu, who is locked in fierce battle with Governor Alex Otti to use his position to the advantage of the state. In a statement, the leader of the caucus Ginger Onwusigbe accused the Deputy Speaker of peddling falsehoods to discredit Otti.

The group said: “He must remember that many have occupied and will still occupy that seat; decorum, not arrogance, defines true leadership.

“Governor Otti has facilitated and is executing numerous federal projects across Abia — including Port Harcourt Road, Ohafia-Arochukwu Road, Omenuko Bridge, and the 25km Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road soon to be kicked off.

“These are tangible results, a kind of leadership that brings hope to ordinary people, creates jobs, opens up communities, and makes Abia a pride of the nation again.”

Onwusigbe added: “Recall that in 2024, when elected officials were still settling down to the serious business of governance and delivering dividends of democracy to the peaceloving people of Abia, Kalu fired the first political salvo.

“He openly reiterated a statement he had made in the past, boasting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would ‘capture Abia’ in 2027, flaunting his ‘number six’ position in the federal hierarchy as if political power were a personal trophy.