Stop Impersonating COAS On Social Media, Army Warns Nigerians

The Nigerian Army has warned those impersonating the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on social media to stop or face the consequences.

The warning is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the army had been inundated with complaints of an increasing number of imposters, claiming to be COAS on various social media platforms.

He said the imposters had continued to perpetrate the mischief using the official portrait of the COAS, as profile picture on their various social media platforms.

According to him, it is imperative to state that this is not the first time imposters have attempted to impersonate the person of the COAS on social media platforms to dupe unsuspecting members of the public in one form or the other.

He said: “A new trend observed however, is the fixing of online/ virtual meetings on zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook and other online engagements with demand that participants share specific numbers which appear on their screens during such meetings with which the imposters then engage individually with the participants and subsequently defraud them.

“So far, the Nigerian Army has identified the following numbers as being frequently used by the fraudsters.

“These are: 09033949238, 09075323836, 09074272745, 08169257155, 08064561495, 08054138812, 09161521558, 09026515718, 09020898622, 08131333263, 09077188584, 08084529752, 08147409236, 09136497898, 09024627712, 07010119398, 09138997224.”

