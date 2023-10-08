Stop Ignoring Prophetic Warnings, Catholic Priest Tell Leaders

A Catholic Priest,, Rev . Fr. Jude Agama has admonished leaders not to ignore prophetic warming to enable them to retrace their steps when necessary.

Agama who is the Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Abakaliki stated this in his homily titled “Who is in Charge” as he urged leaders to always listen to critics and even enemies, to be able to take the right decisions.

He said, “Critics are mostly disguised messengers from God and when you listen to them, it will enable you as a leader to make the right decisions.

“Our Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru decided to offset arrears of gratuity and reposition Ebonyi State University because he listened to prophetic warming and yearnings of the people”, he stated.

He stressed the need for those in positions of trust to always be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of their subjects

The holy mass was attended by Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and other top government functionaries.