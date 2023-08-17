Stop Hoarding FG Palliatives For Citizenry, Osun APC Tells Adeleke

Perturbed by the failure of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to either announce the delivery or distribution of the Federal Government palliatives for the people of the state after twelve days of its arrival, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor of playing a dangerous game with the palliatives.

It was authoritatively learnt that five trader-loads of rice with other items donated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration were sent to the Osun State Government as the state shares of the people’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the biting effect of the subsidy removal on fuel.

Up till today, the state government according to the opposition, has not deemed it fit to announce the federal government gifts as palliatives for the people of the state.

Osun State Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, today, stated that there was no justifiable reason for Governor Adeleke to maintain a stone silence on the palliatives from the federal government for good twelve days.

Lawal wondered what has been delaying the distribution of the rice palliatives from the federal government to the Osun people when other neighbouring states have completed the process and are waiting for other tranches of the palliatives.

He wondered whether the state government is expecting the federal government that made the rice palliatives available to also be the one to effect the sharing of same.

In Lawal’s words: “I can’t fathom the reason why Governor Adeleke is finding it difficult to announce the arrival of the federal government palliatives to the state and also why it has been pretty difficult to distribute same.

“Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

“All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should plead with Adeleke to release the rice palliatives sent to the state by the Federal Government to get to the needy on time as the purpose for sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state.

“The diversion of the rice palliatives by the state government as it is being touted by some concerned discerning minds in the state would have a debilitating effect on the image of the reigning state government.

“Again, if the news spreading like a wildfire across the state that Adeleke is trying to play a fast one on the palliatives from Abuja by inscribing ‘Imole De Rice’ on it is anything to go by, it shall be resisted by all legal means.

“I wonder if Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers are not ashamed that his government is nauseatingly too slow on the handling of the palliatives for the people of the state when other states have since finished distribution and even started the second batch of cash transfer of =N=10,000 to citizens and civil servants.

“Adeleke must bring out the palliative rice from Abuja that he has been hoarding if his government is finding it difficult to provide its own palliatives for the people of the state”, the state APC chairman asserted.