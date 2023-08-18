Stop Hoarding FG Palliatives For Citizenry, APC Tells Adeleke

Irked by the failure of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to announce the delivery or distribution of Federal Government palliatives after twelve days of its arrival in the state, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the governor of playing a dangerous game with the palliatives.

It was authoritatively learnt that five trader-loads of rice with other items donated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration were sent to the Osun State government as the state shares of the people’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the biting effect of the subsidy removal on fuel.

Up till today, the state government according to the opposition has not deemed it fit to announce the Federal Government gifts as palliatives for the people of the state. APC Chairman in Osun State, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, said there was no justifiable reason for Governor Adeleke to maintain stone silence on the palliatives from the Federal Government for good twelve days.