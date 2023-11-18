Stop Harbouring Kidnappers In Your Domains, Bankole Warns Ogun Monarchs

An Egba High Chief and father of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Alani Bankole, on Saturday, warned traditional rulers in Egbaland, Ogun State, against harbouring criminals, especially kidnappers in their domains.

Bankole, a former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), spoke shortly after he was installed as Apena of Egbaland at the palace of Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Alake installed Bankole as the occupant of the statutory traditional seat which is in the status of a second-class stool in the state.

Former Governors, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senator Gbenga Daniel, Osile of Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso and Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola, among other personalities graced the occasion.

In his inaugural address, the new Apena expressed concern over insecurity in Egbaland most especially kidnapping incidents.

He said it’s suicidal for any traditional ruler to allow kidnappers to operate freely within his territory.

“It’s suicidal for any Oba to allow kidnappers in their area. From now on, you have to be very careful. If I have my way and Kabiyesi allows me, any oba who allows kidnappers to operate in his area will be arrested because you know about them.

“There is no way you can not know about people living in your area,” he said.

The Apena called on the traditional rulers to be ready to work with Alake, a retired military officer, in order to get rid of criminals from Egbaland.

He also asked the youths to wake up and sustain the records of the Egbas in leadership positions.

“To you, Egba youths, it is time to go to work. Gone were the days when we claimed that the best lawyer was from Egbaland, the president from Egbaland, and the speaker from Egbaland, what are we doing to keep such records going? So, the youths, let’s wake up and make sure we keep the flag flying,” Bankole said.

He promised Alake his loyalty and commitment to the development of Egbaland.

“Kabiyesi, I promise that I am going to be loyal and to the Obas, I am going to respect you as my seniors,” the Apena said.