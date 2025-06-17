Stop Further Bloodletting In Benue, ACF Tells Security Agencies

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the killings and destruction of properties in Benue State, asking security agencies to immediately put a stop to the bloodletting in the state.

The apex Northern Forum said it is disturbed by the resurgence of yet another tragic episode of violence, leading to the gruesome death of scores persons, and injuries to many including women, children and the elderly, in Yelwata community on June 13.

ACF’s spokesman, Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba, in a statement condoled with the members of the Yelwata community, the government and people of Benue State and Nigeria, praying for the repose of the souls of the dead and commiserating with the injured.

ACF said: “It categorically and unequivocally condemned the senseless killings that continue to escalate for far too long, every time with tragic consequences, and potent threats to the shared destiny in Arewa and indeed in Nigeria.

“The gruesome incident at Yelwata is only the latest, in a cascading series of catastrophic violence pitching farmers and herders, which dishearteningly seems to defy solutions, including decisive action by the Federal Government-controlled security agencies.

“While not unmindful of and appreciates the efforts of the security agencies in their determination to tame the violent situation in Benue State and elsewhere. “To show a new determination, only a few days before the Yelwata Tragedy, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had undertaken a high visibility relocation to Benue State.

“That the Yelwata tragedy would take place within days of the COAS’s relocation clearly illustrates that prevailing curtailment strategy must therefore be reviewed, to frontally confront the discomfiting regime of terrorism, insurgencies, banditry, communal conflicts, however labelled.”

ACF said proactive measures, including vigilance, improved intelligence gathering must be the crucial ingredients of new curtailment strategies against the recurring cycle of senseless violence.

The Forum also called on citizens of Benue and other violence-prone states to commit to rejecting hate narratives, fear and anger and replace the same with empathy and understanding, cooperation and reconciliation.

ACF further prayed that peace, understanding, cooperation and social harmony return to Benue State and all to all Arewa and other states in the country.

