Stop Fubara’s Impeachment Moves Or Be Recalled, Coalition Warns Rivers Assembly

The Coalition of Councillorship candidates for Grassroots Governance in Rivers has condemned the impeachment moves by the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, warning that if they continue with the plot, they will be recalled.

The coalition, in a statement signed by Akwu Jonathan, its Chairman, on Wednesday, said the lawmakers had overstepped the bounds with the impeachment moves, noting that the process is “lawless”, “morally bankrupt”,

On Thursday, the Rivers Assembly under the speakership of Martins Amaewhule had announced impeachment proceedings against Fubara, listing eight offences the governor had committed that warrant impeachment.

The group said that Fubara has not committed any impeachable offence, accused the lawmakers of escalating the political crisis in the state while using the Assembly’s powers m to subvert the will of the people.

They also accused the lawmakers of plotting to hijack governance and betray the people’s trust through political brigandage, warning that they would move from one ward to another to effect their recall.

Parts of the statement reads: “Should the Assembly proceed further down this unlawful path, the Coalition of Councillorship Candidates for Grassroots Governance will activate a comprehensive recall process against complicit members of the Rivers State House of Assembly across all constituencies,” the statement reads.

“We are prepared to mobilize ward by ward, street by street, and community by community to reclaim the people’s mandate and expose those who have chosen betrayal over representation.”