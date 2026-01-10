Stop Fubara’s Impeachment Moves Or Be Recalled, Coalition Warns Rivers Assembly

The Coalition of Councillorship Candidates for Grassroots Governance in Rivers State has condemned the impeachment moves by the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, warning that if they continue with the plot, they will be recalled.

The coalition, in a state- ment signed by Akwu Jonathan, its Chairman, on Wednesday, said that the lawmakers had over- stepped the bounds with the impeachment moves, noting that the process is “lawless”, and “morally bankrupt.”

Recall that on Thursday, the Rivers Assembly under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule announced impeachment proceedings against Fubara, listing eight offences the governor had committed that warrant impeachment.

The group said that Fubara has not committed any impeachable offence, accused the lawmakers of escalating the political crisis in the state, while using the Assembly’s powers to subvert the will of the people.

Parts of the statement reads: “Should the Assembly proceed further down this unlawful path, the Coalition of Councillorship Candidates for Grassroots Governance will activate a comprehensive recall process against complicit members of the Rivers State House of Assembly across all constituencies,” the statement read.