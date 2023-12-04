Stop Friction, Generate More Revenue, Wike To Revenue Agencies

…Disburses Over N4bn to stakeholders

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has rebuked some of the revenue-generating agencies of government, over unnecessary friction said to have limited their potential for scaling up revenues.

Recall that the Department of Outdoors Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) of the FCT Administration and the six Area Councils have been at loggerheads over who has constitutional rights to collect certain revenues.

New Telegraph learned that the friction has resulted in legal battles, that further militate against seamless revenue generation in the entire FCT.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who presided over the 182nd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting, cautioned both the Area Councils Chairmen, DOAS, and other revenue-generating agencies, to shun unnecessary friction and generate revenues needed to develop the nation’s capital.

Mahmoud noted that with collaboration, the Administration stands to gain more in its internal revenue generation.

She also disclosed that the FCT Administration has disbursed the sum of N4,966,217,872.99 billion as statutory allocation for the month of October 2023, between the six Area Councils and other stakeholders.

According to the Minister, the breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicates that ” the sum of N2,434,932,198.95billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,531,285,674.04billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4,966,217,872.99billion.

” The six area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N517,549709.29million, while Gwagwalada got N407,277,974.82million and Kuje received N445,799,336.65million.

” Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council which received N390,047,987.63million, Abaji got N363,856,716.08million while Kwali received N406,753,949.57million, bringing the total sum to N2,531,285,674.04billion disbursed to the six area councils.

” Distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N2,050,941,625.03billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57million, One percent Training Fund gulped N49,662,178.73million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63million, bringing the total sum to N2,434,932,198.95billion”.