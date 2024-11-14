Stop Fake Fuel Importation, Professionals Tell FG

Share

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) yesterday asked the Federal Government to stop the importation of fake fuel. In a statement, Global President Solomon Ola asked President Bola Tinubu to order an investigation into infiltrating the Nigerian market with a product capable of putting lives at risk.

The group said: “Importation of the sanctioned-tainted petrol into Nigeria would no doubt have diplomatic consequences, bearing in mind the sanctions that the Price Cap Coalition, comprising the European Union, the United States, the G7, and Australia, imposed on Russian-sourced crude and petroleum products.”

It added: “ANPE has consequently decided to urge President Bola Tinubu, as a matter of national interest, to use his mandate as the country’s chief executive to halt the designation of Nigeria as a dumping ground for foreign-sourced tainted, adulterated, and questionable petroleum products.

“We are sad and alarmed by recent developments in Europe, from Russia to Malta and every part of Europe, our home country has become a lucrative destination for the dumping of adulterated petroleum products such as PMS popularly known as petrol.”

Share

Please follow and like us: