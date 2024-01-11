Stop Evading Justice, Lagos Traditional Ruler Tells National Theatre GM

The traditional ruler of the Otumara Community in the Lagos Mainland area of Lagos State, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye has described as false, misleading and an attempt to evade justice the recent statement by the management of the National Theatre denying the investigation of its General Manager/ Chief Executive Officer, Professor Sunday Ododo by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

In a press release dated January 10, 2024, and signed by the Director, HRM of the parastatal, Agbo Ita, the management claimed that there was never a time the General Manager, Prof Sunday Ododo was invited for questioning by the anti-graft Commission.

It further claimed that no petitions were written against the management or the GM/CEO to the ICPC by the RATTAWU, National Theatre, Chapter, while also alleging that the highly revered traditional ruler threatened and launched a campaign of calumny against the GM with an assault on Federal Government property.

Reacting to the claims, Kalejaiye described the claims by the management as evasive and an attempt to divert the attention of the public from the allegations of corruption levelled against the GM.

He disclosed that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) invited Prof Sunday Ododo through a letter dated April 5, 2022, to the Commission’s Lagos office.

He stated further that the invite was a sequel to the series of petitions submitted to the anti-corruption agency by the workers’ Union, RATTAWU and the Concerned Stakeholders of the parastatal lamenting misappropriation of funds, lack of openness and due process in the running and sales of properties of the parastatal.

The invitation letter signed by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Kabiru Elelu, which was titled, ‘Investigation activities/request for documents’ reads in part, “The commission is investigating the alleged violation of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act No. 5 of 2000.”

Reacting further, Kalejaiye said, “It is out of place for the management of National Theatre to be economical with the truth. If the ICPC didn’t invite the GM for interrogation, why did he issue a query to the leaders of RATTAWU for petitioning the ICPC?

“In an attempt to gag the union and cover for their atrocities, on May 9, 2023, the Director of HRM, Agbo Ita, issued a query to the leaders of RATTAWU for writing a petition against the management to the Permanent Secretary alleging misconduct and various offences committed by the General Manager.

“If this is a case of witch-hunt as alleged by the management, why did the RATTAWU petition the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy alleging misconduct and corruption on the part of the General Manager and his collaborators?

“What’s the explanation of the GM to the alleged intimidation and series of queries issued to staff for speaking the truth to power? The list is endless.

“The issue at hand goes beyond witch-hunting as alleged by the management. It is all about cleansing the country and particularly the National Theatre of corruption. Nigerians are suffering and corruption is killing the economy. And this will continue to happen if left unchecked.

“The management also alleged that removable obsolete materials and items were put together and properly documented in an inventory and auctioned in accordance with government regulations with all the money realised from the public auction paid directly into the TSA of the Federation.

“The question is, did the management place an advert to announce the auction of these properties in National dailies? No. They only placed an advert in a local newspaper, Nigerian News Direct on March 31, 2021, Page 7 instead of the standard usage of the Federal Tenders Journal owned by the Ministry and two other national dailies.

“Also, at a virtual meeting of the Governing Board held on the 31st of March, 2021, the Board was invited by the Management of the National Theatre through the General Manager to approve a lease agreement that has already been signed and sealed between the National Theatre and a private company as well as approve the disposal of unserviceable items belonging to the National Theatre.

“The 3-man committee headed by Mr Israel Eboh observed that the management acted in error in auctioning government properties and in agreeing to lease the said land without seeking the approval of the Governing Board.

“Now what readily comes to mind in all these is, what has the Ministry done in addressing this? There are allegations of corruption against the management with petitions before the ICPC but the Ministry seems unperturbed about this.

“If the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu, was hurried relieved of her position to pave the way for a thorough investigation into the allegations levelled against her, why should Prof Ododo remain in office despite being investigated by the ICPC?

“The union has also passed a vote of no confidence on his leadership, the workers are complaining too and importantly, he is being investigated by the anti-corruption agency but he remains in office while continuing in his nefarious activities.

“As a traditional ruler, I know the implication of false allegations therefore I have strong conviction in my claims in the video I released some weeks back which has since gone viral.

“It is for Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa to verify and investigate the truth in my claims and not for the alleged to dismiss it as a witch-hunt.

“I am therefore appealing to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and also the ICPC to revisit the petitions against the General Manager of the National Theatre, Prof Sunday Ododo with a view to unravelling the truth in all his alleged wrongdoings.”