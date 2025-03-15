Share

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has warned former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, not to drag Lagosians into his present predicament.

Mumuni, in a statement issued on Saturday, condemned the recent remarks made by El-Rufai, in which he alleged that those who worked for the APC were sidelined while political positions were given to “Lagos boys.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), El-Rufai also accused the APC government of deviating from its founding principles.

The former governor further alleged that positions in the present administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are now being distributed based on favoritism rather than merit.

However, in his reaction, Mumuni advised El-Rufai to leave Lagos politicians out of his grievances.

The APC chieftain made this declaration in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

The statement was made available to journalists on Saturday.

In the statement, Mumuni accused El-Rufai of making flippant and divisive statements that unfairly drag Lagos indigenes into his grievances.

Mumuni further dismissed El-Rufai’s criticism of President Tinubu’s administration, asserting that the former Kaduna governor has no right to undermine the contributions of Lagos-based APC loyalists.

“One needs to caution Mallam El-Rufai about his reckless statements. Although we were together in the CPC before the formation of the APC, he should not drag Lagosians into his unfounded claims. Those he refers to as ‘Lagos Boys’ are not even the bona fide sons of the soil.

“They are individuals from other states who have merely lived in Lagos and remained loyal to the President for years. Hence, El-Rufai should be mindful of his utterances. I have no issue with him speculating about the APC or the Tinubu government, but he should leave Lagos out of his rhetoric.

“Some of us who are bona fide Lagosians and worked tirelessly for the President’s election have not been appointed to any positions. I was in the campaign crew and personally procured equipment from A to Z for the security committee where I served.

“Despite my contribution to the success of Asiwaju’s victory, you will not see me parading the presidency like some people. If the President finds me suitable for an appointment, I would gladly serve, but that time has not come yet. So, I will not allow a stranger to take me across my father’s compound.”

