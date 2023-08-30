Stop Distracting NIMASA With Blackmail, Falsehood – CSOs 

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria (CCSON) have called on people using blackmail and media propaganda to distract the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and its Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh.

The National Secretary, CCSON, Comrade Dele Anifowoshe, Said that certain elements have continued to use various media platforms to spread falsehood against the agency and its leadership.

Anifowoshe pointed out that the investigation has shown that the allegations leveled against NIMASA DG were unfounded and issues that cannot be substantiated with any evidence.

According to him, “from our investigations which indicated that the stories and report put out there are all tissues of lies and baseless.

“It’s unfortunate, that some of these publications were hurriedly put together and some news mediums run with them without doing due diligence through investigation to verify and balance their reportage.

“We want to make it clear that these allegations have never been verified and authenticated anywhere and anytime rather they are deliberately cooked up by some unscrupulous elements who do not mean well for our country and peace.

“We call on Nigerians to discard this cheap blackmail from persons who are out to defame the Director General of NIMASA who has positively transformed the agency and repositioned it for high productivity.”

“Today, NIMASA is recognized for its performance by bringing the agency to be at par with its counterparts across the world based on its global best practices.

“Dr Jamoh has stood out among those who were DGs of NIMASA by being gender sensitive and friendly, which the agency has 60 per cent of directors as women “.