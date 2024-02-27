Stop Disseminating False Information, Propaganda, Makinde Tackles Ajaero

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has cautioned the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero against disseminating false information and propaganda to Nigerians.

Makinde who spoke on Tuesday, February 27 said contrary to Ajaero’s comment, the state governments are compensating workers for wage awards.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor addressed NLC members and other protestors who had gathered at the Total Garden Roundabout in Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Makinde, however, called for patience, emphasising that Nigerians’ trying times will soon come to an end.

Makinde said: “My message to the protesters and people of Oyo State is to simply let them know that this is a trying period for our country.

“It is not the time for divisive activities. We have to pull together and confront the challenges that we are faced with.

“Usually, when you are going through a period where you are trying to reform a system, there will be challenges.

“I told the NLC president that this is not the time for lies and propaganda. No one can say that no state is paying wage awards, as we have been paying it to our workers and pensioners since October 2023.”