Stop discrimination, stigmatisation of people with disability – Chair, ASDC

The larger society and families of people living with disability, PWD, have been urged to eliminate all forms of barriers, discrimination and stigma against the group as they have the rights to self-expression like other members of society.

Speaking at the Abia State Disability Day celebration on, ‘Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive Sustainable Future,’ Chairman of the State Disability Commission, Mr David Anyaele, called for the removal of societal barriers that hinder the full participation of disabled individuals from achieving their full potentials in life.

While advocating for inclusive infrastructure and institutional processes for PWDs, Anyaele lauded the efforts of stakeholders, particularly Governor Alex Otti, for prioritizing the welfare of disabled persons.

He called on families and society to recognize the inherent abilities within disabilities at the event which commenced with a street walk through Umuahia, culminating in an interactive session at the Kolping Society of Nigeria.

Anyaele, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on disability matters, highlighted the significant strides made in the past twenty months under Governor Otti’s administration with regards to PWDs.

He noted that PWDs have gained recognition at both national and international levels, with representatives like Dr. Chris Nwanoro at the United Nations and Dr. Chidi Oluchie who leads the West African Federation of the Deaf.

The celebration also acknowledged the achievements of Abia PWD athletes in the recent Paralympics, including Onyinyechi and Esther, gold and silver medalists respectively.

