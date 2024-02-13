Stop cyberbullying Eagles, Musa begs fans

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has appealed to football fans to stop cyberbullying his teammate, Alex Iwobi. Musa emphasized that cyberbullying not only violates principles of decency but also constitutes a serious offence. He pointed out the irony in claiming that football unites us while engaging in such harmful behaviour. While acknowledging the disappointment of losing a game, Musa emphasized the need to avoid singling out individual players for the team’s collective performance.

He reminded fans that victory and defeat are shared experiences, and each player contributes their best efforts on the field. Rather than spreading negativity, Musa appealed to fans to demonstrate genuine love and support for the team. He wrote on his X account that, “Dear fans, I urge you to halt the cyberbullying directed towards Alex Iwobi. Cyberbullying is not only a violation of decency, but it is also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behaviour.”