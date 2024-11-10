Stop Cursing Nigeria, Chief Imam Of UI Mosque Begs Nigerians

Share

The Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan (UI) Central Mosque, Professor M. O. Abdul-Rahmon, has charged Nigerians to stop cursing Nigeria and the leaders, but pray for them to succeed to provide a better life for all.

The message was contained in his sermon delivered at the special Jumat Service held to precede activities for the 2024 Convocation ceremonies and 76th Foundation Day Anniversary of the University of Ibadan, at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

He noted that the many challenges facing the education sector and poor welfare packages for the academic researchers have led to despair, relocation to greener pastures, and the brain drain syndrome.

He, therefore, urged Nigerian youths not to be involved in vices nor contribute to the brain drain syndrome, but rather have a mindset of giving back to society after benefiting from the educational sector.

Professor Abdul-Rahmon encouraged the youths to maximise opportunities, youth age, good health, wealth/investment and gift of life to impact the educational system by giving back to society through the sponsorship of academic programmes, scholarships, and donations.

He appreciated the University management for upholding the culture of management, attending the Jumat Service that precedes the convocation ceremonies.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Professor Peter O. Olapegba, fspsp, FNPA, expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life and the grace to witness another year and for sustaining the institution for the past 76 years.

Professor Olapegba who spoke on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, mni, fspsp, FAS, at the post Jumat reception, appreciated the Chief Imam and the University of Ibadan Muslim Community for consistent prayers and support for the present administration.

He commended the University of Ibadan Muslim Community (UIMC) for reflecting Islam as a religion of peace and urged the Muslims to continue in peaceful deliberation and dialogue with the University management giving the assurance of reciprocal support from the management.

The President, Governing Board of the University of Ibadan Muslim Community, Prof. M.A. Onilude appreciated the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebowale, for being a selfless leader with excellent leadership skills.

He assured the University management that UIMC will not relent in raising special prayers for the continue success of the administration.

