Stop Criticizing Military, Diri Advises Nigerians

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has urged Nigerians to refrain from constantly criticizing the military and government on social media, emphasizing that the armed forces deserve commendation for their selfless service.

Speaking on Sunday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day interdenominational service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri highlighted the importance of prioritizing the welfare of serving and retired military personnel given their sacrifices for the nation.

He lamented the challenges faced by retired officers in accessing pensions and retirement benefits, noting that some even lose their lives in the process. Recalling a personal experience, Diri mentioned a former classmate, a retired military officer, who recently died due to poor welfare.

“The welfare of the military ought to be prioritised. Without the military, there is no country,” he said.

“The armed forces work tirelessly to keep us safe, often risking their own lives. Yet some people go online to insult them and the government. We need to change; we need to honour them.”

The governor expressed optimism that welfare conditions are improving under the current Federal Government but called for continued support and sacrifices from both government and citizens to recognize the military’s role.

He also urged serving military and police officers to maintain professionalism and diligence in their duties to uphold the reputation of their agencies.

In a sermon, Rev. Godspower Asingba, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion, underscored the need for prayers and encouragement for military personnel, noting the harsh environments they operate in and their struggles to enjoy a better quality of life.

The service was attended by dignitaries including the Governor’s wife, Justice Patience Diri, Senator Konbowei Benson, House of Representatives member Dr. Fred Agbedi, Speaker of the State Assembly Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, the Chief Judge Justice Matilda Ayemieye, former deputy governors, the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, members of the state executive council, service commanders, and serving and retired military officers.