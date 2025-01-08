Stop Constituting Nuisance, Mayaki Tells Impeached LG Chairmen

Share

The former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Mr John Mayaki, has advised the impeached Local Government Council Chairmen in the state to challenge their impeachment in court rather than cause a disturbance in the state.

Mayaki, speaking to newsmen in Benin City, warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state against making statements that could heat up the political space in Edo State.

He emphasized that the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, cannot be distracted from doing what is right by cheap blackmail or campaigns of calumny.

According to Mayaki, the impeachment of the council chairmen by the legislators at the local government councils is a constitutional exercise that does not concern the governor.

He noted that the councillors, who are members of the PDP, just like the council chairmen, have the constitutional authority to impeach their chairmen, just like their counterparts in higher legislative bodies.

Mayaki advised the impeached council chairmen to contest their impeachment in court, rather than making careless statements that could bring anarchy to the state.

He praised Governor Okpebholo’s efforts in turning the state into a construction site, leading a peaceful state, and putting smiles on the faces of the people.

Meanwhile, a recent court ruling has restored the suspended local government council chairmen and their vice-chairmen in Edo State.

The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin granted an application to restore the 18 suspended local government council chairmen and their vices in the state, and ordered the defendants not to give effect to the House of Assembly resolution purportedly suspending them.

Share

Please follow and like us: