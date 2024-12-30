Stop Comparing Me With Fela, Burna Boy Warns Nigerians

Share

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has urged Nigerians to stop comparing him with the late Afrobeat pioneer and activist, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

New Telegraph recalls that over the years, Nigerians have drawn a comparison between Burna Boy and the late legendary singer over his music prospects.

However, recently the music star has faced heavy criticism over his detention of his colleague, Speed Darlington, for allegedly defaming him.

Reacting to the criticisms, Burna Boy said he is not Fela, stressing that the comparison between him and the late activist has to stop.

He emphasised that he would rather kill than die for Nigerians.

He wrote; “Also all that Burna Boy and Fela talk needs to die now. I’m not Fela, l’m BIG7.

“I’m all about positivity, peace and prosperity but honestly I’d rather kill you than d!e for you,”

