Stop Chasing Clout, You’re Too Old For This –Yinka Theisen Calls Out Rita Edochie

Yinka Theisen, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, has called out veteran actress, Rita Edochie, accusing her of spreading lies and bullying her online. Yinka took to her Instagram page to demand that Rita stop using her name for “clout”.

She also threatened to “publish some things for the world to see” if the actress failed to stop “bullying” her. “Rita Edochie you are too old to write lies about me.

You should be ashamed of yourself. Unfortunately unlike you I was brought up properly so I will not post things that will embarrass a man I professed love for,” she wrote.

“Stop catching clout your are too old for this. Take care of your health! I will warn you for the last time. Don’t take my sweet nature for granted.

Be warned!!! If I hear anything from you again, I will publish somethings for the whole world to see. Enough of bullying me.”

The tension comes weeks after Yinka was embroiled in an online dispute with May Edochie, the first wife of Linc’s brother Yul Edochie.

The feud escalated when Yinka shared May’s phone number on social media, claiming May had previously leaked her contact. Linc, however, distanced himself from Yinka’s actions, stressing the importance of mutual respect.

Shortly after, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at deeper marital troubles.

Yinka later confirmed their marriage had ended. Rita had earlier claimed she had always known the marriage would crash. As of now, the actress, a vocal figure in the Edochie family’s public dramas, has not responded to Yinka’s accusations.