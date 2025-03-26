Stop Ceding Benue Lands For Livestock Devt, Rep Tells Alia

Share

The House of Representatives member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Asema Achado, has urged Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, to abandon plans to cede Benue lands to the Federal Government for livestock development.

Achado was particularly referring to the State government’s proposal to hand over the Livestock Breeding and Investigation Centre in Raav, Gwer West Local Government Area, to the Federal Government for a “structured livestock management system” involving the cultivation of fodder for cattle on 500 hectares of land.

In a widely circulated statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mendah Manasseh, the federal Lawmaker insisted that instead of ceding the Raav cattle ranch, the State Government should focus on boosting agricultural production through land development schemes and mechanized farming.

He reiterated his call for the State Government to address the persistent attacks by herdsmen on innocent villages, which have resulted in numerous deaths and the destruction of property.

He emphasized that open grazing has led to the devastation of farmlands by migrating herders.

Achado questioned why the government would prioritize livestock development over the livelihoods of the people and urged it to fully implement the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law to regulate the influx of herders and curb the killings perpetrated by armed herders.

He commended the Masev Development Association (MASDA), led by Iorshase Agaji, for firmly rejecting the proposed takeover of the Raav cattle ranch by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development for cattle business promotion.

The Lawmaker expressed concerns that allocating 500 hectares of land for fodder production would divert essential agricultural land from food crop cultivation at a time when food security remains a national concern.

“Indeed, large-scale fodder cultivation in Benue State presents ecological and health risks, such as pesticide and chemical contamination, which cannot be ignored,” Achado warned.

“Instead of channeling resources toward livestock feeding, the Benue State government should focus on improving crop yields, mechanization, and rural infrastructure to support farmers,” he added.

